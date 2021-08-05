Sanofi Buys 66,667 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SNY opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 212,949 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

