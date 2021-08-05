Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE FSS opened at $38.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.