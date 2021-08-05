Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $185.00. The stock had previously closed at $163.01, but opened at $157.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zimmer Biomet shares last traded at $150.74, with a volume of 28,654 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.54.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.