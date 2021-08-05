Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris stock opened at $124.21 on Monday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 106.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.