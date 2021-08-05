CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.74.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 59.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $2,762,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

