Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Down to $24.61

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $22.95. Univar Solutions shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 5,810 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.
The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28.
In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
