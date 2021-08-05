Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Down to $24.61

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $22.95. Univar Solutions shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 5,810 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

