Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.31 billion and the highest is $4.39 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.51.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $150.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

