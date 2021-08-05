Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post $278.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.70 million. Gentherm posted sales of $259.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Gentherm by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Gentherm by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gentherm by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

THRM stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.04.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

