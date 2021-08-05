Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,626 shares of company stock valued at $120,747. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $17,542,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,362,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,583,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

