Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,600 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 703,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63. Tanzanian Gold has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.