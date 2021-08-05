McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64. McCoy Global has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

