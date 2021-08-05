McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64. McCoy Global has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.73.
McCoy Global Company Profile
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.