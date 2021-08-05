LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $255.08

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255.08 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 255.08 ($3.33), with a volume of 139614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

LMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 705.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

