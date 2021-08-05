Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.54. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.