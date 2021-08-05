Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 13,700 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 59.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

HII opened at $200.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

