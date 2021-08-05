Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 37,150 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Costamare worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Costamare by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Costamare by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 254,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 241,962 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.