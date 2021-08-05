Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 456 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

