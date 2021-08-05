Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 143,442 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of CNX Resources worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

