Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $277.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.00. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $207.20 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.46.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

