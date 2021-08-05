TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of TrueBlue worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TBI stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

