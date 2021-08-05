Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 64.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 41.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 145.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62,637 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 57.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

NYSE:RC opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.