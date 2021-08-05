Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,337 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Berkeley Lights worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,510 shares of company stock worth $6,132,095. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

