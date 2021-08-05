Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

