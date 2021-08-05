Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $14,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 327,271 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 246,900 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 897,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.