Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,515 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group started coverage on The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $794.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

