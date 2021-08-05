Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 199.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Laredo Petroleum worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

