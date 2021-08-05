Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUTL. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $406.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

