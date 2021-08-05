Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Get Avangrid alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $63,187,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $13,505,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.