Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post sales of $88.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.30 million and the lowest is $83.79 million. Inogen posted sales of $71.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $348.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.03 million to $364.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $381.87 million, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $397.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of INGN opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.70. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -373.91 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inogen by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Inogen by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth about $417,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

