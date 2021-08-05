Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 131,483 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,483 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of PetIQ worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,039 in the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.