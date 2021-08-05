Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 211,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMAO opened at $9.89 on Thursday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

