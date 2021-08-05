Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,771 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Heartland Express worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Heartland Express by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.