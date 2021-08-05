Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Camden National by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Camden National by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

CAC opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

