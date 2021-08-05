Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Samrat Sondhi Sells 11,140 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXR stock opened at $175.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

