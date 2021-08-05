Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico Sells 40,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

