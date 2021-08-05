Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Mark Wadlington Sells 14,789 Shares

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $144.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.02. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Xilinx by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,339 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,156,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

