Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Sells $2,441,661.04 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:YUM opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $134.15.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

