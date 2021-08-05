Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.71% of Asure Software worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Asure Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Asure Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.