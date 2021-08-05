Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

