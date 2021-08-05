Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $34.23 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.68.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

