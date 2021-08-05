Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSNUY. Barclays set a $13.36 price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

