Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $803.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

