Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.67 Million Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,212,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,382,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after buying an additional 434,045 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QIAGEN by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

