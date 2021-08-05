Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Inuvo worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INUV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 139.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 62.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 581,838 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 1,873.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.90. Inuvo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Inuvo Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

