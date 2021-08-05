Northern Trust Corp Acquires 95,363 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of United States Antimony worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in United States Antimony during the first quarter worth $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in United States Antimony by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 158,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 217.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 360,869 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $0.94 on Thursday. United States Antimony Co. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

