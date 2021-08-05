Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 611,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 386,312 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 746,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 595,989 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,428 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

