CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $705.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

