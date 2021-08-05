Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 351.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

LTRN opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.37. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $24.84.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

