Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,523 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.21% of Marchex worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.81. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

