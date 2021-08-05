Northern Trust Corp Has $243,000 Holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $153.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

