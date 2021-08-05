HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 714,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 701.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HNI in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:HNI opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.07.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

